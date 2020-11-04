Corey Taylor sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his first solo record, CMFT. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman talks about wanting to make an album with vintage vibes, blending genres, not hiding his influences which range from Prince to Slade, and writing with a different artistic muscle. Taylor also tells us about learning piano and his desire to take on steel drums, the loss of guitar-driven rock, and how he’s auctioning off his guitars to support the ACLU. We’re also tipped off on the b-sides and covers that will accompany this LP.

Watch/Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.