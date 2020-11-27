Louisville-based jazz-rock band Count Spacey released a new single, “Merchandise” just in time for Black Friday. Lyrically, “Merchandise” is a tongue in cheek advertisement for the band’s own merchandise, and a playful indictment on the state of the music business today. A favorite of the Count Spacey live show (pre-covid), “Merchandise” is a song the band would use to close out their time, and not so subtly remind the audience that they do, in fact, have merchandise available.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every industry, especially the music industry, but nonetheless Count Spacey were able to finish and release their self-titled debut EP in August 2020. “Merchandise” is the first release from the band to feature vocals by Patrick Hume.

If you’d like to check out their merchandise it can be found here.