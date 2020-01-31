Craig Ferguson dials up Kyle Meredith to discuss his new six-part docuseries, Hobo Fabulous. The former host of The Late Late Show takes us through the concept of his most recent tour, a full show with no politics, and the behind-the-scenes look we get that shows his process along with interviews from his writing partners and family. Ferguson talks about what it’s like to go from doing a new monologue every night during his late night stint to having the same set every night on stage, PC culture as a comedian, and his upcoming movie projects. He also says that this is more than likely his last stand-up tour as he looks to close that chapter of his life for new experiences.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer below.