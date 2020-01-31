In the Studio
January 31, 2020

Craig Ferguson dials up Kyle Meredith to discuss his new six-part docuseries, Hobo Fabulous. The former host of The Late Late Show takes us through the concept of his most recent tour, a full show with no politics, and the behind-the-scenes look we get that shows his process along with interviews from his writing partners and family. Ferguson talks about what it’s like to go from doing a new monologue every night during his late night stint to having the same set every night on stage, PC culture as a comedian, and his upcoming movie projects. He also says that this is more than likely his last stand-up tour as he looks to close that chapter of his life for new experiences.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.