An iconic album by The Cranberries is about to get the deluxe reissue treatment.

September 18th their 1994 release No Need to Argue will be re-released with B-sides, remixes, demos, unreleased tracks, live recordings and more.

In addition to the newly remastered 13-track album, the two-CD and digital reissue contains three B-sides, nine demo recordings from the No Need to Argue sessions, eight live recordings, The Orb’s “Zombie” remix, and even a cover of The Carpenters’ 1970 classic “(They Long to Be) Close to You”.

The release also has previously unseen photographs taken from the album’s photo session, as well as an essay on the history of the LP by the band’s archivist Eoin Devereux.

