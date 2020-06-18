If you were a certain age in the 70’s and 80’s and preferred your rock music a tad messier than, say, the glossiness of Rolling Stone, chances are you read CREEM magazine. And possibly hid it from your mother.

Now those days are being examined in a new documentary called CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine.

Due in August, the doc tells of the rise and ultimate demise of the monthly publication Barry Kramer started in 1969 that featured iconic writers like Lester Bangs and Dave Marsh.

Cameron Crowe, Joan Jett, Michael Stipe, Thurston Moore, Alice Cooper and Kirk Hammett of Metallica are just a few of the artists who share their remembrances.

Check out the trailer!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream