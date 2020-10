It’s been a decade since Crowded House released a new single but now they’ve returned– and with a new video featuring another musical artist.

Mac DeMarco stars in the clip for “Whatever You Want”, which features a hung-over DeMarco reassessing the drunken shenanigans of the night before.

Neil Finn is in fine voice as usual and DeMarco is a fun mess!

Check out “Whateverr You Want”…

