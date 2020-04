JazzFest Memories of c d kaplan

Unlike my prologue to this series, this is not a podcast.

I reminisce about a few of my favorite, and somewhat iconic moments from attending the festival in New Orleans.

Included are some music videos of the songs that resonated.

There’s more to come in the days ahead.

Stay tuned!

Click here to read my blog and see the videos.

