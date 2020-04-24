JazzFest podcast and musical memories by c d kaplan
This is the first year since 1991 that I haven’t been in New Orleans during this week of April for JazzFest.
My sadness is palpable, and my withdrawal is severe.
I usually blog from down there about the music I hear and other adventures, but . . . sigh . . .
Anyway, my intent is share my favorite musical memories of the 33 Fests I’ve been to since my first in ’76.
I begin with the podcast above. Stay tuned. There will be more in the next ten days.
Here are some moments from last year’s JazzFest…
