JazzFest podcast and musical memories by c d kaplan

This is the first year since 1991 that I haven’t been in New Orleans during this week of April for JazzFest.

My sadness is palpable, and my withdrawal is severe.

I usually blog from down there about the music I hear and other adventures, but . . . sigh . . .

Anyway, my intent is share my favorite musical memories of the 33 Fests I’ve been to since my first in ’76.

I begin with the podcast above. Stay tuned. There will be more in the next ten days.

Here are some moments from last year’s JazzFest…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream