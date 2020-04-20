This Thursday would have been the kick-off of the iconic New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, aka “Jazz Fest.” But thanks to COVID-19, like so many festivals, the event has been cancelled this year. And like so many devotees, our Culture Maven is mourning the loss of his favorite time of year. He shares his thoughts in his latest blog entry, which you can read here.

And because there’s never a bad time to enjoy the late, great Allen Toussaint, here he is performing at Jazz Fest a few years ago…

