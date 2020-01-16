Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Two young British soldiers during WWI are charged with carrying a message to a regiment a few miles away that is about to move into a German trap. If the pair don’t succeed, thousands will perish.

Filmed as if it were a one shot, the camera sticks with the duo as they confront the perils of war during their daring trek.

It is an emotionally wrenching film. Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay excellently portray the courageous duo. Their courage and fear is ever palpable. Especially in the marvelous face of MacKay.

The technological aspects of the film are also ever present, which at times can be distracting.

For a more incisive consideration of Sam Mendes’ “1917,” listen to the podcast above.

