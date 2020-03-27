Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

We need good music now more than ever.

So this time around I’m coming to one of my favorite concert films, featuring the splendiferous voice and songwriting of Roy Orbison.

The late ’87 concert was filmed in striking black and white, and Orbison’s band is arguably the most star studded in the history of rock & roll.

I’d mention of few of those willing to sit at the foot of the master, but, hey, I’d rather you listen to the podcast above for more details.

Anyhow, if you’re looking for something that will calm the soul, and feed your musical needs, you can do worse than this concert flick.

Where to find it online?

It’s all in the podcast above.

