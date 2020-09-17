Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

In this incredibly entertaining French romantic fable from 2001, Amélie Poulan has a not so happy childhood, which we learn about during a marvelously edited opening montage.

As a young adult, she works as a waitress in the Montmartre bistro, the Two Windmills, and takes to being an angel of sorts, helping people move beyond their boundaries and personality quirks holding them back. While finding romance on her own.

Though she has but limited dialog in the movie, Amélie (Audrey Tautou) is front and center in nearly every scene.

Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s color palette is unique, and as exemplary as the cinematography and storyline.

Then there’s the romantic Paris, superbly rendered, which is a character of its own.

For more insight into the film, available at HBO On Demand, listen to the podcast above.

