Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Here is a beautifully shot and intimately told story of what happens when a GM plant closes in Dayton, Ohio, and the facility is purchased by a Chinese auto glass company, reopening as their American facility.

This is a compelling portrait of the clash of cultures — personal and industrial.

Other issues examined are the age old struggles of bosses vs. workers, union vs. management, and the American way of doing things vs. a new and alien foreign way.

The movie is a cut above because of the relatively unfettered access somehow gained by filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar.

The incisive documentary, available on Netflix, justifiably was included on many critics’ 2019 best film lists.

For more information, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream