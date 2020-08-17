Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

Because of the sensuous nature of Rebecca Zlotowski’s release, “An Easy Girl,” it would be easy to immediately categorize it as yet another film from France about older men’s obsession with young sexual women, set here among the idle lives of the rich and famous.

The film takes place in Cannes in the glorious summer, and much of it on a huge yacht, owned by a rich Brazilian.

But it is really the story of Naima (Mina Farid) who right after her 16th birthday is visited by her attractive, sensuous 22 year old cousin, Sofia (Zahia Dehar).

While lolling on the beach one day,, Sofia catches the eye of the rich Brazilian, and the girls are soon invited aboard. Sofia takes up with the fellow, and Naima is left to spend time with Phillipe (Benoit Magimel), who is 20, 30 years her senior. Phillipe turns out to be an honorable man, and doesn’t think of taking advantage of Naima in the situation.

Subtly we see Naima grow up, and begin to awaken to the ways of adulthood.

