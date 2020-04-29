Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

When somebody comes at you with a sincerely positive review of a movie about real life embezzlement by high school administrators, what’s your first thought?

Probably not, “Oh my, I really really really can’t wait to watch that . . . not!”

I understand. But here’s the deal.

The movie based on a true story starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney is way more interesting and engaging than I figured it would be.

The two showcase their considerable acting chops, making these two less than admirable educators somewhat likable and nuanced.

For more on this HBO Original, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream