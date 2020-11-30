Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Hank Williams. Hendrix. Janis.

There are just some of the extremely talented, who can’t escape their demons and die way too young.

70s comic icon John Belushi is one of them.

At one point, he was the star of the #1 show on television, “Saturday Night Live,” the star of the #1 comedy of all time, “Animal House,” and the top selling album of the land by Belushi and pal Dan Aykroyd as the Blues Brothers.

All the while he was using, then abusing drugs. Until the tale started wagging the dog, and he OD’ed in 1982.

“Belushi,” on Showtime On Demand, is a pro forma take on his life, bolstered by never before heard interviews and letters to his HS sweetheart/ bride, Judith Jacklin.

For more insight on the documentary, listen to the podcast above.

