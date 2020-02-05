Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

The Louisville Jewish Film Festival opens this Saturday evening, February 8 at Bellarmine’s Wyatt Hall, with a documentary about the phenomenon that “Fiddler on the Roof” became.

It runs through the beginning of March with comedies and dramas and documentaries.

Included is a nifty satire, “Tel Aviv on Fire,” written by Louisville native Daniel Kleinman, which is playing Saturday, February 29 at Village 8 Theatres.

The film discussed in the podcast above is a documentary about Carl Laemmle, one of the pioneers of the American movie industry, who founded Universal Studios.

He broke up Thomas Edison’s ploy to monopolize the movie business.

And that was but one of his many innovations.

“Carl Laemmle” will show February 27, also at the Village 8.

For more info, the schedule and ticket prices, visit jewishlouisville.org/filmfestival.

Also, listen to the podcast above..

