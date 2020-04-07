Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

I’m not usually inclined to recommend a film that’s essentially solely designed to make you feel really goosey inside, and presents a topic about a do good movement that emanates from small beginnings. Like a summer camp for disabled kids, for example.

I’m still a bit jaded after all these years.

But here I go giving my highest and heartiest recommendation for the documentary, “Crip Camp.”

Let’s just say you’ll never feel quite the same about that fellow you see, motoring down the sidewalk in a motorized wheelchair. Or someone with Cerebral Palsy.

There was a camp in the Catskills from the 50s to late 70s that was just for disabled kids. From its loving and free spirited environment, a whole movement ensued.

For more info and insight into this film, which has a 100% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream