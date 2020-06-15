Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

Though he is both loved and loathed, director Spike Lee’s movies have evolved into event releases.

Given the culture shift in our land, none more so, it would seem, than his latest on Netflix, “Da 5 Bloods.” I feel compelled to ask, has the world moved toward Lee’s long held, strident perspective?

Featuring a career performance by Delroy Lindo, the movie on its face is about four comrades who served together, returning to Vietnam for a couple reasons. To bring back the bones of their leader. And to find a cache of gold bars.

But its focus turns out to be much broader than that.

Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Jonathon Majors, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Chadwick Boseman are also featured.

For significantly more details about the film, and my take, listen to the podcast above.

