Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Who even knew Sherlock Holmes, and officious brother Mycroft, had a much younger sister?

Well, as it turns out, they did. And here she’s portrayed by the charismatic Millie Bobby Brown.

She’s been reared by her liberated mother to be an independent woman in Victorian times, which comes into use, when mom (Helena Bonham Carter) disappears on the morning of Enola’s 16th birthday.

Enola, it seems, like her famous older bro, has much the same ability to perceive the smallest of clues. So, she’s off to London to find out where mother is and what mother is up to?

It all works here because Brown has such an enchanting screen presence. The camera, as we say, loves her.

Does that work enough to carry this two hour film? Well, listen to the podcast above and find out.

Hint: It does.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream