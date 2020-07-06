Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Most Americans have little knowledge of the phenomenon that is the annual Eurovision Song Contest, where performers from the various countries compete annually for fame and fortune in front of, oh, a couple hundred million viewers.

Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are lifelong friends in a small Icelandic fishing village, and singing partners in Fire Saga.

Though not very good, they make it to the Eurovision Song Contest finals in Scotland.

I shan’t spoil it by saying how they get there. Though, truth be told, the plot here is nothing new or special.

Which matters not, because the point is mindless diversion and the kind of cheap laughs Ferrell, when he’s on, can deliver. While he’s not at the top of his game here, he and the Netflix film are funny enough, and McAdams gamely hangs on.

Plus there are lots of lavish musical numbers.

For more details, listen to the podcast above.

