Film (and book) review by c d kaplan

A basic underpinning of the Culture Maven’s code of critical conduct is that he never compares a film, with the work of fiction that it is based upon.

A film’s a film.

A novel’s a novel.

They stand on their own. Or so he’s always espoused.

Until now.

After finding his way to rewatch the ’69 film, “Goodbye Columbus,” starring the IT star of the day, Ali MacGraw, he became curious, and pulled Philip Roth’s award winning 50s novella off the shelf and reread it.

And, then he felt compelled to compare and contrast the two creative works.

To hear what he thinks, listen to the podcast above. (He apologizes in advance for the more than usual number of phlegm breaks.)

