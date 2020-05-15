Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Having lived through and surviving the counter culture, and being experienced, in the Hendrixian sense, I was intrigued and entertained and often bemused by this new Netflix documentary, “Have a Good Trip Adventures in Psychedelics.”

In which, any number of famous folks — entertainers. comedians, musicians, actors — talks about their experiences while tripping.

There’s the Good. The Bad. And the Spiritual.

There’s also some discussion by members of the medical community of the possible therapeutic value of such drugs.

And some warning videos from back in the day about how dangerous drugs can be.

Like I said at the top, my interest held, but I’m just not sure what the real purpose of the movie is?

For further explanation, and, frankly, some personal revelations, listen to the podcast above.

