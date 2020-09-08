Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

You’re going to have to listen to my podcast above for a full take on this very strange bit of film-making.

If you were, as I was, enamored by “Being John Malkovich” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” both written by Charlie Kaufman, and are inclined to watch his latest, I suggest listening to my review first.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” is the title of the movie. And, to be fair, the movie is as bleak as its name.

Though the title refers to a relationship, not suicide.

Other descriptors that come to mind: Incomprehensible. Interminable.

But, my podcasted review above: Boffo. Incisive.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream