These two films available for streaming are totally different.

Julia Hart’s “I’m Your Woman,” set in the 1970s, stars Rachel Brosnahan as a housewife with an outlaw husband, who ends up on the lam.

“The Professor and the Madman” is about two seminal figures in the development of the Oxford English Dictionary in the late 19th Century. One is the fellow who oversaw the project, the other is a murderer in an insane asylum, who is a major contributor.

But, what they do have in common are their setups. I was intrigued in both cases.

Brosnahan’s hubby shows up one day with a baby, and says here’s a kiddo for you, name him what you’d like. Then he disappears, and she’s forced on the run with a guardian she’s never met before.

While something else entirely, the idea a movie about how they put together a definitive dictionary of every word in the English language got me from the get go. It’s essentially a true story, though I trust there’s the proverbial “dramatic license.”

Do the films hold together throughout?

