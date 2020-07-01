Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

The set up here is a bit absurd, but certainly worthy on its face of turning into a comedy.

Steve Carrell is national political operative, Gary Zimmer, devastated by Clinton’s loss in ’16. So he’s looking for a race somewhere in America that can restore his reputation, as well as that of his party.

He thinks he’s found one, a possible mayor’s race in rural Wisconsin. Where he journeys to convince a Marine vet — Chris Cooper — to challenge for the position. Which he does.

Soon enough, Gary’s arch nemesis, played by Rose Byrne, comes to town to support the incumbent.

Like I said, a legit set up.

There are some laughs — Operative word: some — but the execution of the scenario all seemed a bit ham-handed.

For the details, listen to the podcast above.

