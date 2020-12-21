Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

If ever there was a holiday season when we needed a comforting new Christmas movie, it is in this year 2020.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is available on Netflix.

The story is one told many times over.

Yet it is ludicrously, infectiously, joyously rendered.

The music is soulful. The dance scenes uplifting. The set decoration and production design and costume design are sumptuous. The acting and characterizations spot on.

The vibrant colors that swirl about and fill the screen will brighten the most gray of days.

Is this all hyperbole? Yes, but this lovely holiday movie has filled my heart, and I just had to share it.

For more, listen to my podcast above.

