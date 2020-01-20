Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

It seems like there simply cannot be too many cinematic takes on the Louisa May Alcott classic, “Little Women.”

This is the seventh or so.

This holiday release was written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and stars Saoirse Ronan as Jo Marsh, the iconic idol of girls since this novel was published during the American Civil War.

The book and movie are Alcott’s fictional take on the lives in Concord, Massachusetts of her sisters and mother with father off to fight in the conflict.

Gerwig’s non-linear presentation of the storyline is refreshing and provides contemporary nuance to the oft told story.

For more details, listen to the podcast above.

