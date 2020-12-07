Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

There is a great deal of lore, some fact, some fiction, about the genesis and screenwriting of what is considered the “Best Film” ever.

Talking about “Citizen Kane,” of course.

The movie won the screenwriting Oscar, which was awarded to both Herman Mankiewicz and “Boy Wonder” director Orson Welles.

It is generally believed that Mank, Mankiewicz’s nickname, wrote it himself, about his years hobnobbing with William Randolph Hearst and his inamorata, Marion Davies at San Simeon.

“Mank” is an homage to that process, and that struggle between Mank and Welles.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

David Fincher’s movie also pays its respects to the movies, crafted in the 40s, and not just because it is shot in stunning, high definition black and white.

For a more in depth discussion of “Mank,” listen to the podcast above.

