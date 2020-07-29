Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

It is one of the great under-appreciated accomplishments in American cinema that two of, oh, the ten best comedies ever were released in the same year.

1974.

By the same person.

Mel Brooks.

We’re talking “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein.”

So, having recently been thinking of Brooks, in a manner explained in the podcast, I immediately clicked play when I came across this illuminating documentary at Amazon Prime.

Brooks has not only been truly funny and groundbreaking for decades, but he’s also a very intelligent and insightful person. Who had the good fortune of being married to Anne Bancroft, who adored him from their first meeting.

All of which is to say that Mel Brooks makes for truly interesting subject matter, and this documentary not only gives a great sense of him personally, but provides insight into his creative process.

