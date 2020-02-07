Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

As a culture we are generally fascinated by the lifestyles and private moments of the rich and famous. After all, there was a very popular TV show with that very name.

Pop stars and movie stars and sports stars have an aura of mystery about them, simply by the nature of their fame.

Taylor Swift certainly is among those who has engendered considerable curiosity.

What’s she really like, I mean, really, when she takes off the makeup and is lazing around her house in her jammies?

The Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” does a way beyond superficial job of providing such a glimpse.

Even for those who wouldn’t know a Swift song if it hit them in the face, this is a legitimate look inside the world of fame, and how one is forced to cope with its exigencies.

For more on the film, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream