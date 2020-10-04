Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Let me simply say from the get go there’s no real way for me to do justice in this short space to this extraordinary cinematic experience.

I can only say it has the Culture Maven’s highest recommendation, and is my favorite film of the year.

The broad outline is it’s about a naturalist fellow named Craig Foster — I think I misspeak in the podcast and call him a naturist — who to calm down his life takes to diving in a kelp forest in the Atlantic off South Africa, where he lives.

He develops a relationship with an octopus. A real friendship.

I’m not making this up.

The movie is visually resplendent.

The movie is emotive and instructional.

The movie is to be seen.

For more information, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream