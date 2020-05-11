Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

There certainly was a lingering sadness in the life of mid 20th C Hollywood star Natalie Wood.

But, what may be even more sad is that she’s remembered more for the manner of her untimely death, than for her acting and goodness. Or what a doting mother she was.

She was a strong woman, but had her insecurities. Like most all human beings. That, of course, played out in public, given the nature of her high profile film career.

As a teen in the 60s, I frankly was smitten, as I discuss in my review. And would have liked this HBO documentary to spend less time on the manner of her drowning off Catalina Island, and more about her as a person.

That plaint notwithstanding, there’s plenty enough here to recommend the movie.

For more details, listen to the podcast above.

