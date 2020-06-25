Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan
Sometimes you get more than you bargained for when watching a film.
Given our peculiar and perilous times, I was in need of something soft and cuddly. An escape.
So I got around to watching the heralded Bong Joon Ho’s tale of a young girl and her large pet pig. It was released to much acclaim in 2017.
What appeared was frankly a good deal more than a bucolic and tender children’s fable.
Corporate greed. Do-gooders who will go to any means to achieve their ends.
Several most disagreeable characters, portrayed by Tilda Swinton — she plays twins — and Paul Dano.
There is indeed sweet. But there’s also dark and foreboding. For me, a certain discombobulation ensued while watching.
For more specifics, listen to the podcast above.
Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream