Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

How many times have we heard it? How many times have I said it?

Ya know, they just don’t make many romantic comedies like they used to.

So, as an exception to that premise, welcome to “Palm Springs,” now on Hulu.

Andy Samberg’s somewhat depressive character meets Cristin Miloti’s somewhat depressive character at her sister’s wedding reception, when he’s wearing his swim shorts and Hawaiian shirt, while everybody else is formally attired.

He woos her. She falls prey. Then, by accident, falls into the reality of his Groundhog Day existence.

But, given how well and cleverly this film is written, and how those two play it out, with help from J.K. Simmons in a supporting role, it doesn’t seem old, or stale, or that off the charts far-fetched.

Though the premise is, you know, far-fetched by definition.

For more information on this engaging rom com, listen to the podcast above.

