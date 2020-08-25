Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

In this, as it is said, somewhat autobiographical satire, comedian Henry Phillips is tired of living out of his car as he crisscrosses the country, trying to break through.

After an especially bad gig, when the audience just didn’t get him, he moves to L A, in search of fame and fortune.

Which might have come his way, had he not asked the wannabe mogul at the record company, where the bagel came from, when he took the meeting.

This small budget, award winning indie film is righteous parody, staying on the side of smile-inducing and pungent.

For more details about “Punching the Clown,” available on Amazon Prime, listen to the podcast above.

