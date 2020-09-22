Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

What an interesting endeavor, I said to myself, when I first became aware of a new Netflix series, centered around the icily evil Nurse Ratched, from Ken Kesey’s novel, “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Which character was played on the big screen by Louise Fletcher, in Milos Foreman’s mid 70s’ take on the book. The film starred Jack Nicholson and swept the Oscars.

Curious, but skeptical, I clicked Play.

What we have with this series, featuring Sarah Paulson as Ratched, is something else entirely.

This is a highly stylized prequel, one supposes, with an overbearing soundtrack and visual gloss. But only peripherally is informed by the novel and original film.

I’ll cut to the chase. This is kind of a mess actually, the focus of which remains elusive. At least to me.

For more insight, such as it is, for my confusion, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream