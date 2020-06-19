Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Sometimes you just want to get away from real life — like, oh, now — and settle in with something that feels familiar and entertains.

And is as comfortable as those ratty old slippers you put on at night, and know you need to throw away and replace, but just can’t yet.

So, I was delighted to be directed to a 26 episode Amazon TV series from a few years back called “Red Oaks.”

It’s set in the 80s in a mid-scale country club. But it’s really about the engaging characters who either belong there or work there.

Warning: There is absolutely nothing groundbreaking about what happens here. Just people living their lives.

It’s funny. It’s poignant. It’s often silly. But in every episode there at least one moment, or more, that resonates with truth.

I was really smitten with this series, as unassuming as it is.

For significantly more details about “Red Oaks,” listen to the podcast above.

