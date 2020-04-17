Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Interesting premise here, in the latest endeavor from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve), who seems to have the Midas touch, turning everything she touches to gold these days.

College sweethearts, Ruby (Merritt Weaver) and Billy (Domhall Gleeson), move on after graduation, but vow to hook up later in life, should one text “Run” to the other, with a similar reply.

So, fifteen years later, in a flash, they leave their current lives, meet at Grand Central Station, hop a train west, and begin to wonder what they’ve done and how it will all end up?

The first episode sucked me in.

For more details about this new Sunday night HBO series, listen to the podcast above.

