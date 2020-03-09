Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

The move “Seberg,” about the 60s actor Jean Seberg, who lived an interesting life and is most noted for her role in the French New Wave classic, “Breathless,” is no longer playing on a screen in Louisville.

The movie’s script and plotting are such that it borders on horrible.

So, the question, and a legitimate one it is, is why review and post a review of such a film?

Well, there are reasons.

For further explanation, listen to the podcast above.

