Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Talk about your great gigs.

Hear about this one.

Netflix sends “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal to exotic cities around the world — Dublin, Buenos Aires, Cape town, among others — and eats great food, while hanging out with hipsters, cracking jokes.

What a life. And we get to watch.

So, I viewed the episode from the series first season, where he’s in New Orleans, eating at a lot of places, where I’ve eaten, including my favorite restaurant anywhere — Mosca’s — where I would be eating with good friends next Wednesday night, but for . . .

Anyway, listen to the podcast above for a review of the show, and, frankly, a bit of therapeutic venting.

