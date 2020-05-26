Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

The gig economy, like many employment situations through the ages, has proven not to be all it’s cracked up to be for many.

In this searing, but way more subtle than it might be British film, Abbey and Rick are struggling to make it.

He takes on a job, delivering parcels, for which he needs to buy a new truck. Which means they have to sell Abbey’s car, which she was using to get around for her job as an in home caregiver.

The struggles continue and mount. Including their relationships with daughter and son.

This is not an easy movie. In some regards, there’s an invevitability to it.

But director Ken Loach and writer Paul Laverty have deftly avoided much of the obvious, and presented the tale with significant nuance.

It is available for streaming through the website of Baxter Theater, village8.com.

