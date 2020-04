Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Like just about everything else cultural these days, SXSW was cancelled.

But the films that made it into the short subjects category/ competition can be seen.

I’ve watched three of them — so far, there shall be many more — and I am totally smitten.

The level of craft and creativity took me aback.

For a quick review of three of the shorts, and info where to find them all, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream