Listeners be advised, this podcast review was inadvertently recorded at a low volume. c d kaplan, the Culture Maven has issued this statement: “My profuse apologies for my breach of professionalism, when recording this review of ‘The Assistant.’ I was having a low talking day, but that’s no excuse. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and vow I shall take every precaution to see it does not happen again.”

Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

Julia Garner is mesmerizing in Kitty Green’s marvelously understated film about office politics, and what happens when one suspects the boss is a sexual predator, and tries to do something about it.

The quiet, austere film takes place entirely within the context of a single workday of Garner’s character, a recent college grad who hopes to produce films eventually, but has a starting job as the boss’s gofer.

The beauty here is in the details and subtlety. And Garner’s performance.

For more about the film, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream