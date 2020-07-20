Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Never have I ever been inclined to deign a TV or streaming series worthy of mention in the same breath as the gold standard of such dramas, “The Wire.”

But there has come the time.

Do yourself a favor. If you are a subscriber to Sundancenow, go and start watching the French series, “The Bureau.”

If you are not a subscriber, subscribe.

This elegantly crafted, totally addictive series about DGSE, the French equivalent of the CIA, is worthy of your immediate attention.

I’m so locked in, I’ve consumed fifteen 55 minute episodes in the last three days. Did I mention it’s addicting?

In the podcast above, I provide significantly more details why “The Bureau” has the Culture Maven’s highest recommendation.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream