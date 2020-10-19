Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Radha Blank wrote and directed and stars in this fascinating debut film about Radha, a once up and coming dramatist on the cusp of 40, wondering what she is going to do in life.

Yes, it’s autobiographical.

At least, somewhat.

It’s also slyly funny at times. As well as introspective and perceptive.

What does Radha have to do to get a play of hers staged? At least, as she wishes it to be.

Should she pursue her fascination with hip hop, for which she has an affinity?

How does she come to grips with the death of her artist mother?

Taken by the nuance and insight of this first time effort, I suggest checking out “The Forty-Year-Old Version” on Netflix.

For more insight and details, listen to my podcast above.

