Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Back before Guy Ritchie ascended to the A list of directors, and sat in the chair for such blockbusters as the horrid Sherlock Holmes remakes, he jumped on the scene with quirky genre he sort of made his own for awhile.

British crime capers that were both violent and funny, featuring a bunch of more articulate than they should have been scoundrels trying to outdo each other to gain advantage in some criminal enterprise.

The best of these was “Snatch.”

Well, Ritchie has returned to his roots with another take on the familiar, title “The Gentlemen.”

Which, of course, the slew of ne’er do wells involved are not.

The plot evolves around the machinations of several factions, attempting to take over a big pot growing and distribution operation.

For a more detailed assessment of the movie, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream