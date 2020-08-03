Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

There are certain similarities that run through films which document the history of rock & roll bands.

There are scads of them.

But, if we like the band, we watch to learn more of the details. And, for the little smile-inducing nuggets of info we never knew.

The arc of The Go-Go’s is not much different than that of any other group that rocketed to fame, and crashed.

Except that it was an all female band, so dealing with the whole ugly dynamic they faced, and endemic discrimination set them apart.

This Showtime documentary follows the pro forma protocol.

But I really enjoyed it. Because I really enjoyed the Go-Go’s.

For more specifics on the film, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream