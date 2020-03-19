Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Understanding that in these strange and perilous times, we all can use a good laugh, I present to you a 1979 film that is among the handful of my favorite comedies of all time. (Do not confuse it with the 2003 remake which is horrible.)

Vince Ricardo (Peter Falk) is a somewhat renegade CIA agent, whose son is marrying the daughter of Sheldon Kornpett (Alan Arkin).

In this silly but funny story, Ricardo stops by Kornpett’s office and asks his for help with an errand. They end up the day before the wedding in front of a firing squad in a banana republic, whose dictator is General Garcia, played in a film stealing turn by Richard Libertini.

I understand that sense of humor is a personal thing. But this flick gets to me every time I watch it, which has been several times through the decades.

For further info, including where you can stream it online, and when and where you can watch it this Friday, March 20, on TV, listen to the podcast above.

