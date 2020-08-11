Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Several weeks back, I heralded the French TV series, “The Bureau,” about France’s spy apparatus.

Since it is 60 episodes long, and some listeners wondered if there might be something along those lines that might not take such a commitment, I tracked down this spicy BBC series, “The Night Manager.”

It’s but six episodes in length, and you can find it on Amazon Prime. And, it’s created by the master of such fare, John Le Carré.

Tom Hiddleston is featured as a fellow in the hospitality industry, who gets involved with MI6 agent Olivia Coleman in her attempts to bring down an international arms smuggler, played by Hugh Laurie.

There’s intrigue. Exotic, beauteous locales. Guys on the take. Twists and turns. Sensuality.

It’s all quite captivating, an addictive six hour watch.

For significantly more details, listen to my podcast above.

